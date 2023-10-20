Serving up pasta with a side of whodunnit? at The Spaghetti Warehouse in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Pasta is probably the first thing that comes to mind when you think of the Spaghetti Warehouse in Toledo, but it’s also home to some delicious mysteries. The restaurant serves up good food and some killer events.

Murder mystery dinners are hosted in the basement, also known as Club 42 Speakeasy, have been a big hit. The event serves up pasta with a side of whodunnit.

“Our shows typically have only three actors, and the other 12 suspects are all played by guests, For them, it’s like a live-action clue game where they don’t know which one is the killer until the very end,” Mark Seven is the owner of Get Away With Murder, Inc said.

Get Away With Murder, Inc. is a traveling mystery comedy dinner theatre. It was started by Seven nearly three decades ago.

“A lot of it is improv. It’s not a scripted mystery. You never know how the audience will interpret what they’re reading for the first time,” Seven said.

The performers do shows all over the country for audiences big and small.

“We can do small shows with one actor for as few as a dozen people, and we’ve done it for as many as several hundred. We’ve made tens of thousands of people laugh, and that’s the real joy in it,” Mark said.

“It’s never the same. Every day is different because of the improv of it all. You have a guideline, but you never know where it will end up, which is exciting,” Allisyn Just, an actress said. And she loves the interactive element of this work.

Just also loves seeing some of the guests go all in.

“There are always people who come who dress up just as much as we do, so you’ve got people who are really into it with gorgeous costumes,” Just said.

Daniel Prillaman is an actor who also enjoys the connections made with the audience through this kind of work.

“They’re your scene partner, but they’re not used to being a scene partner, so at same time, you’re coaxing them out of their shell trying to figure out what level they want to play at. Some people like to sit back and make funny remarks. The people who dress up want to go fully into it, and it’s figuring that puzzle out and that web in real-time,” Prillaman said.

Chad Swint is the GM of the Spaghetti Warehouse. He says the murder mystery dinners have been so popular, they outgrew the upstairs space at the restaurant.

“I’ll come down when I get a break upstairs and watch the interactions. Everyone is having a good time. They’re interacting and laughing. It’s fun to watch,” Swint said.

During fall and winter, there are usually two murder mystery dinners a month at the Spaghetti Warehouse in downtown Toledo and they fill up quickly. A full house for the event is about 70 people.

