Stellantis announces 100 more layoffs amongst UAW strike

By Alivia Hartpence
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 9:17 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Stellantis confirmed Thursday it will proceed with a layoff of 100 people at its Toledo Machining Plant.

The layoffs will be effective Oct. 23. After the layoffs, the total number of employees impacted in Toledo will rise to 170.

According to a press release from the company, Stellantis has reached its maximum inventory level and has now placed around 1,520 employees on temporary layoff.

The UAW President Shawn Fain plans to host a Facebook Live to give bargaining updates Friday, Oct. 20, at 4 p.m.

