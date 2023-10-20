13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Toledo man arrested after allegedly stabbing man in chest during fight

On Oct. 19, Joventay Thomas, 25, was fighting with a 36-year-old man near 12th Street and...
On Oct. 19, Joventay Thomas, 25, was fighting with a 36-year-old man near 12th Street and Madison Avenue.(MGN)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was arrested after officials say he allegedly stabbed a man in the chest during a fight on Thursday.

According to court documents, on Oct. 19, Joventay Thomas, 25, was fighting with a 36-year-old man near 12th Street and Madison Avenue before he left the scene and later returned with knives. Thomas then allegedly stabbed the 36-year-old several times in the chest.

Toledo Police say the victim was transported to an area hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Thomas was charged with one count of Felonious Assault and one charge of Aggravated Menacing.

The stabbing is currently under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The text scam is a phishing scheme that sends fake messages claiming there is a problem with...
USPS warns of scam involving texts requesting information for package delivery
Two injured in semi crash on I-475/US-23 North Friday afternoon
Two injured in semi crash on I-475/US-23 North Friday afternoon
Nine people were hospitalized when a Findlay City School District bus crashed into a pickup...
Nine hospitalized in Findlay band bus crash
The sign "Glass City Goat Rental Coming Soon" at a recently closed Little Caesar's has caught...
Little Caesar’s on Lewis closes, “Glass City Goat Rental” sign goes up
After a sudden closure a week ago and several strange signs, some people in the area say they...
Little Caesar’s on Lewis Ave. reopens, franchise owner declines interview

Latest News

The headquarters of the Ohio Department of Education in downtown Columbus, Ohio, is pictured on...
Ohio court OKs GOP-backed education overhaul, says stalling would cause ‘chaos’ as lawsuit continues
United Auto Workers members hold picket signs near a General Motors Assembly Plant in Delta...
General Motors raises offer to autoworkers union ahead of UAW bargaining update
Mario Guerrero Jr. is facing charges including Endangering Children, Discharge of a Firearm on...
Toledo man arrested after teen girl shot in the hand
Kyle Hassan-Morgan was arrested Thursday, and was charged in court Friday with fleeing an...
Alleged driver arrested in fatal hit-and-run crash