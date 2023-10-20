Toledo man arrested after allegedly stabbing man in chest during fight

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was arrested after officials say he allegedly stabbed a man in the chest during a fight on Thursday.

According to court documents, on Oct. 19, Joventay Thomas, 25, was fighting with a 36-year-old man near 12th Street and Madison Avenue before he left the scene and later returned with knives. Thomas then allegedly stabbed the 36-year-old several times in the chest.

Toledo Police say the victim was transported to an area hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Thomas was charged with one count of Felonious Assault and one charge of Aggravated Menacing.

The stabbing is currently under investigation.

