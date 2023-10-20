Toledo man arrested after teen girl shot in the hand

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man is facing several charges after a teenage girl in his vehicle suffered a gunshot wound on Thursday.

Court records show Mario Guerrero Jr. is facing charges including Endangering Children, Discharge of a Firearm on or Near Prohibited Premises and Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle. A judge set his bond at $50,000 at no percent on Friday.

Toledo Police records say officers responded to a Shot Spotter alert in the 400 block of N. Wheeling Street on Thursday night and stopped an SUV Guerrero was driving. Officers discovered a 15-year-old girl in the vehicle was suffering a gunshot wound to the hand.

According to a criminal complaint, the police investigation indicates Guerrero and another unknown person exchanged shots, as the SUV had at least one bullet defect in it. It’s unclear which person’s shot hit the teen in the hand.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Guerrero is due back in court on Oct. 23.

