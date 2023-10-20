Toledo Police searching for missing 90-year-old

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is searching for a 90-year-old woman who is believed to be near the 500 block of Milton.

According to a Facebook post from the department, Paula Garcia was last seen wearing a black jacket, red pants and a pink blanket. She suffers from dementia and also goes by Paula Villegas.

Anyone with information is urged to call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

