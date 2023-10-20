13abc Marketplace
Tow truck driver hit and killed on interstate highway

Frank Ingram was identified as the tow truck driver killed in the I-575 crash, according to...
By Atlanta News First staff and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HOLLY SPRINGS, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) – A tow truck driver was killed Thursday afternoon while standing outside his vehicle along an interstate highway in Georgia.

Frank Ingram was on I-575 in Cherokee County when he was hit by a car.

“The Holly Springs Police Department extends our heartfelt sympathy to the loved ones of Frank Ingram,” the department said on Facebook.

His team has been an invaluable asset to our daily operations, and this loss is a strong reminder of the need to take caution and reduce speed when passing vehicles parked on the roadside.”

According to WANF, it is not known if the driver who hit Ingram stayed on the scene or will be charged.

Several agencies, including the Woodstock Police Department, Woodstock Fire Department, Holly Springs Police Department and Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, are investigating the crash.

“The recent tragedy underscores the significance of National Move Over Day tomorrow, and we urge everyone to remain vigilant and aware of their environment while driving every day,” the Holly Springs Police Department said.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

