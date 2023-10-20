13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Twin sisters who spent a lifetime in Toledo celebrate their 100th birthday

Jennie Chitwood and Wilhelmina “Boots” Rogers raised kids, went to church, and worked at Toledo Scales together
Boots and Jennie have spent a lot of time doing everything together. Going to church, working at Toledo Scales, raising each other’s kids. Always together.
By Tony Geftos
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 11:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Boots and Jennie have spent a lot of time doing everything together. Going to church, working at Toledo Scales, raising each other’s kids. Always together.

“We’ve always felt like we had something special because it’s like having two moms when they’re twins and because we lived close and did everything together,” said Debby Kuhn, daughter of Jennie.

Today, Oct. 19, 2023, Jennie Chitwood and Wilhelmina “Boots” Rogers turned 100 years old. The past few years, the two said their families have thrown them a big party.

“I think each year, they might think we might not be here the next year, and they don’t want to miss it,” said Chitwood.

Tonight at Highland Meadows in Sylvania, it was just their children. Parties with grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren are set for this weekend.

“And we’ve been just very, very happy, and if we go to heaven, that’s all I’m praying for is heaven and her. To go together,” said Rogers.

“And the rest of our children. Don’t forget them. But I mean, if we’re in heaven, we gotta take our children,” added Chitwood.

“Well, that’s a hard job. I can’t take that. You hear too many stories,” joked Rogers.

Through it all, they’ve had each other and still share plenty of laughs along the way.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The text scam is a phishing scheme that sends fake messages claiming there is a problem with...
USPS warns of scam involving texts requesting information for package delivery
Two injured in semi crash on I-475/US-23 North Friday afternoon
Two injured in semi crash on I-475/US-23 North Friday afternoon
Nine people were hospitalized when a Findlay City School District bus crashed into a pickup...
Nine hospitalized in Findlay band bus crash
The sign "Glass City Goat Rental Coming Soon" at a recently closed Little Caesar's has caught...
Little Caesar’s on Lewis closes, “Glass City Goat Rental” sign goes up
Heavy police presence on Lagrange and Erie Street
One injured in Friday night Toledo shooting

Latest News

Three years after it was blasted apart by a storm, the Sandusky State Theatre is in the middle...
Sandusky State Theatre undergoing $35M renovation after it was hit by a storm in 2020
Toledoans to share their stories in Human Library event
The fair will be held on April 13 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Allen Eiry center in Tiffin.
RSVP to hold 2nd annual volunteer resource fair and bake sale