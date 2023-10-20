United Auto Workers receives new offers from Stellantis, GM

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Stellantis and General Motors presented the United Auto Workers union with new offers this week. The UAW’s President Shawn Fain says they’re getting closer to reaching a deal, but he’s still pushing for more.

Ford has not given the UAW a new offer since union members walked off the job at the Kentucky Truck Plant, Ford’s biggest money maker, one week ago.

“We’ve looked at the companies’ proposals. We’ve costed their offer, and in my opinion and in the opinion of your vice presidents and in the opinion of your national negotiations there is more to be won,” Fain said in an address to his membership.

Fain did not announce any new strikes.

“I think it’s time either get an agreement or we escalate this,” said UAW Local 12 President Bruce Baumhower. “All the Stellantis plants in North America are running, except for this one. So, it may be time for our president -- that’s his decision -- but I’m hoping that he either escalates it or Chrysler’s going to give us an agreement.”

Fain gave members an update on current negotiations, noting that all of the big three have offered a 23% raise, elimination of wage tiers, two weeks of paid parental leave and more. He says it’s progress, but he’s still urging his members to be ready to walk off the job.

“Don’t let them scare us. Don’t let them confuse us,” Fain said. “Time is on our side. The American public is on our side. And the facts are on our side. So be ready, and stay ready to stand up.”

GM and Stellantis officials said they’re happy with the progress being made at the negotiating table and hope to close the remaining gaps soon. Ford has not commented on Fain’s latest remarks.

