Woman charged with trying to lure 7-year-old from Greenwood Elementary

Crystl Evans
Crystl Evans
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 41-year-old woman is accused of trying to lure a child after an incident at Greenwood Elementary Wednesday evening.

According to court documents, Crystl Evans was calling for the child by the wrong name and motioning for her to come closer around 7 p.m.

Evans was arrested Thursday and first appeared in court Friday. Her bond was set at $2,500.

A future court date has not yet been set.

Yesterday after school, Greenwood Elementary Staff members became aware of an individual lingering near our school building, who did not have any purpose for being there. School personnel immediately stepped in to address her and called Toledo Police. The individual left before police arrived but was apprehended shortly after.

Washington Local Schools increased security and patrols, as a precaution, and will continue to do so. The security of our students remains our top priority, and we will continue working with Toledo Police to ensure that all of our building campuses are safe.

Statement from Washington Local Schools

