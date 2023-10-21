13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

10/20: Derek’s Friday Evening Forecast

More showers Saturday... frost Monday AM... back to 70 next week!
10/20: Derek's Friday Evening Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONIGHT: A lingering shower early, then clearing skies late with lows in the low 40s. SATURDAY: Sunshine early, then rain returns for the afternoon and evening with highs in the low 50s. SATURDAY NIGHT: Showers early, clearing late with lows in the upper 30s. SUNDAY: Sunny but chilly with highs in the low 50s. EXTENDED: A widespread frost is expected away from Lake Erie Sunday night with lows in the low 30s. A freeze is possible in some spots. The rest of Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s. Partly sunny Tuesday and warmer with highs in the low 70s, but a few showers are possible. Breezy and rainy Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s. Partly sunny for Thursday with highs in the mid-60s. More rain is possible next Friday with highs in the upper 60s.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The text scam is a phishing scheme that sends fake messages claiming there is a problem with...
USPS warns of scam involving texts requesting information for package delivery
Two injured in semi crash on I-475/US-23 North Friday afternoon
Two injured in semi crash on I-475/US-23 North Friday afternoon
Nine people were hospitalized when a Findlay City School District bus crashed into a pickup...
Nine hospitalized in Findlay band bus crash
The sign "Glass City Goat Rental Coming Soon" at a recently closed Little Caesar's has caught...
Little Caesar’s on Lewis closes, “Glass City Goat Rental” sign goes up
After a sudden closure a week ago and several strange signs, some people in the area say they...
Little Caesar’s on Lewis Ave. reopens, franchise owner declines interview

Latest News

10/20: Derek’s Friday Evening Forecast
10/20: Derek's Friday Evening Forecast
October 20th Weather Forecast
More Rain On The Way, Frosty Monday Morning
October 20th Weather Forecast
10/19: Derek's Thursday 11pm Forecast
10/19: Derek's Thursday 11pm Forecast