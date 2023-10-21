10/20: Derek’s Friday Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: A lingering shower early, then clearing skies late with lows in the low 40s. SATURDAY: Sunshine early, then rain returns for the afternoon and evening with highs in the low 50s. SATURDAY NIGHT: Showers early, clearing late with lows in the upper 30s. SUNDAY: Sunny but chilly with highs in the low 50s. EXTENDED: A widespread frost is expected away from Lake Erie Sunday night with lows in the low 30s. A freeze is possible in some spots. The rest of Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s. Partly sunny Tuesday and warmer with highs in the low 70s, but a few showers are possible. Breezy and rainy Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s. Partly sunny for Thursday with highs in the mid-60s. More rain is possible next Friday with highs in the upper 60s.

