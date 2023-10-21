13abc Marketplace
10/21: Erin’s Saturday Forecast

Sunshine sandwich of a forecast
Dry and sunny to start, showers and cloudy to finish.
By Erin Ashley
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Kicking off the weekend sunny and chilly with scattered showers arriving in the area this afternoon. Most of us only totaling about 0.1″ with higher totals closer to 1/4″. We start to clear out once again tomorrow, which means we are rounding out the weekend with lots of sun. Mostly clear skies overnight allow temperatures to drop below 40 degrees, but that does mean warmer days with ample sunshine. Widespread frost is still likely for Monday morning, with freeze possible in areas north and west.

