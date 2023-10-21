10/21: Erin’s Saturday Forecast

Kicking off the weekend sunny and chilly with scattered showers arriving in the area this afternoon. Most of us only totaling about 0.1″ with higher totals closer to 1/4″. We start to clear out once again tomorrow, which means we are rounding out the weekend with lots of sun. Mostly clear skies overnight allow temperatures to drop below 40 degrees, but that does mean warmer days with ample sunshine. Widespread frost is still likely for Monday morning, with freeze possible in areas north and west.

