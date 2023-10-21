13abc Marketplace
82-year-old killed in single-vehicle Richland Co. crash

An 82-year-old Mansfield man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday evening on SR 430.
An 82-year-old Mansfield man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday evening on SR 430.(Pixabay)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RICHLAND Co., Ohio (WTVG) - An 82-year-old Mansfield man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday evening on SR 430.

According to a press release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Gearold Smith, 82, was driving a Ford F-150 around 5:30 p.m. when he failed to follow a curve in the road. Smith then traveled off the right side of the road before overcorrecting and traveling off the left side of the road and hitting a tree.

Smith was taken to Ohio Health Mansfield Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

SR 430 was closed during the investigation of the crash but has since reopened.

Mifflin Fire and EMS assisted with the crash.

OSHP is investigating the crash.

