OSHP clocks young driver travelling over 100mph in Ottawa County

OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - A young driver was clocked exceeding speeds of over 100 mph in Ottawa County Friday, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP).

A trooper with the Sandusky post of OSHP said they stopped a youthful driver for driving at 103 mph in a 65 mph zone on State Route 2 in Ottawa County.

Troopers shared the photo on social media, reminding motorists to slow down on their commute and the dangers of speeding. According to OSHP more than 65,000 speed-related crashes since 2018 have involved a driver between the age of 15 and 24.

🚨JUST NOW: A Sandusky Post trooper stopped this youthful driver for 103 mph in a 65 mph zone on SR 2 in Ottawa County! Since 2018, there have been more than 65,000 speed-related crashes on Ohio roadways where the driver was between 15 & 24 years old. Stay safe, #SlowDown! 🚗🚓 pic.twitter.com/iWfUEbtVoI — OSHP_NWOhio (@OSHP_NWOhio) October 20, 2023

