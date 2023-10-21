13abc Marketplace
OSHP clocks young driver travelling over 100mph in Ottawa County

OSHP clocks driver going 103 mph in a 65 mph zone.
OSHP clocks driver going 103 mph in a 65 mph zone.(OSHP)
By Blake Pierce
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - A young driver was clocked exceeding speeds of over 100 mph in Ottawa County Friday, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP).

A trooper with the Sandusky post of OSHP said they stopped a youthful driver for driving at 103 mph in a 65 mph zone on State Route 2 in Ottawa County.

Troopers shared the photo on social media, reminding motorists to slow down on their commute and the dangers of speeding. According to OSHP more than 65,000 speed-related crashes since 2018 have involved a driver between the age of 15 and 24.

