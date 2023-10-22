10/21: Derek’s Saturday 11pm Forecast

TONIGHT: Evening rain, then partial clearing late with lows in the upper 30s. SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and a bit chilly with highs in the mid-50s. SUNDAY NIGHT: A widespread frost is expected away from the lakeshore, and a freeze is possible early Monday with lows in the low 30s. MONDAY: Sunny with some afternoon clouds and highs near 60. EXTENDED: An isolated shower is possible Monday night, then mostly sunny Tuesday and much warmer with highs in the mid-70s. Partly sunny and breezy Wednesday with highs in the low 70s, and a few showers are possible later in the day. Mostly cloudy Thursday, highs near 70. Some rain for Friday with highs in the upper 60s. Partly sunny for Saturday with highs in the mid-60s.

