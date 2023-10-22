13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

10/22: Derek’s Sunday Evening Forecast

Frosty Monday morning, then we’ll have 4 days in the 70′s this week!
10/22: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONIGHT: Clear, calm, and cold with lows in the low 30s. Widespread frost is expected away from the lakeshore tonight, with a freeze possible in some spots. MONDAY: Sunshine with a few afternoon clouds and highs near 60. MONDAY NIGHT: An isolated shower is possible, mainly north, with lows in the upper 40s. TUESDAY: Sunny and very warm, highs in the mid-70s. EXTENDED: Partly sunny and breezy Wednesday with highs in the low 70s, and a few showers are possible later in the day. Mostly cloudy, breezy, and warm Thursday with highs in the mid-70s. A stray shower is possible Thursday. Mostly cloudy Friday with a few showers but still warm; highs in the mid-70s. Some light rain for Saturday with highs in the upper 60s. Heavier rain is likely Sunday with highs in the mid-60s.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The text scam is a phishing scheme that sends fake messages claiming there is a problem with...
USPS warns of scam involving texts requesting information for package delivery
After a sudden closure a week ago and several strange signs, some people in the area say they...
Little Caesar’s on Lewis Ave. reopens, franchise owner declines interview
A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
Toledo Police are searching for whoever is responsible for stabbing a teenager in the back and...
TPD: Suspect stabs 17-year-old at Toledo gas station, tries to run over 16-year-old
Dominique McClain
Man shot in neck after confrontation at flag football game

Latest News

10/22: Derek’s Sunday Evening Forecast
10/22: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast
Clear skies mean warming daytime temperatures and a frosty Monday morning.
10/22: Erin’s Sunday Forecast
Clear skies mean warming daytime temperatures and a frosty Monday morning.
10/22: Erin's Sunday Forecast
Clear skies mean warming daytime temperatures and a frosty Monday morning.
10/22: Erin's Sunday Forecast