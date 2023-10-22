10/22: Derek’s Sunday Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Clear, calm, and cold with lows in the low 30s. Widespread frost is expected away from the lakeshore tonight, with a freeze possible in some spots. MONDAY: Sunshine with a few afternoon clouds and highs near 60. MONDAY NIGHT: An isolated shower is possible, mainly north, with lows in the upper 40s. TUESDAY: Sunny and very warm, highs in the mid-70s. EXTENDED: Partly sunny and breezy Wednesday with highs in the low 70s, and a few showers are possible later in the day. Mostly cloudy, breezy, and warm Thursday with highs in the mid-70s. A stray shower is possible Thursday. Mostly cloudy Friday with a few showers but still warm; highs in the mid-70s. Some light rain for Saturday with highs in the upper 60s. Heavier rain is likely Sunday with highs in the mid-60s.

