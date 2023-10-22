10/22: Erin’s Sunday Forecast

Temperatures start to warm up from seasonably cool conditions back to the mid-50s today. Widespread frost is expected to kick off the work week, and there certainly is still the possibility of freeze in in-land areas. Partly cloudy skies and more sunshine is in Monday’s forecast with highs in the upper-50s. On Tuesday, we start three consecutive days potentially hitting the 70s, with our next best chance for showers being Wednesday evening.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.