10/22: Erin’s Sunday Forecast

Clear skies mean warming daytime temperatures and a frosty Monday morning
Clear skies mean warming daytime temperatures and a frosty Monday morning.
By Erin Ashley
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Temperatures start to warm up from seasonably cool conditions back to the mid-50s today. Widespread frost is expected to kick off the work week, and there certainly is still the possibility of freeze in in-land areas. Partly cloudy skies and more sunshine is in Monday’s forecast with highs in the upper-50s. On Tuesday, we start three consecutive days potentially hitting the 70s, with our next best chance for showers being Wednesday evening.

