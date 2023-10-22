13 Action News Weekend in Review
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
- Ohio man pleads guilty for felony charges for Jan. 6 breach
- WASHINGTON (WTVG) - An Ohio man plead guilty Friday to charges in relation to his actions at the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol breach, according to a statement from the Department of Justice (DOJ).
- Officials say Michael Mackrell, 42, of Wellington, Ohio engaged in multiple assaults and other unlawful conduct, including pushing down barricades to enter restricted areas. Mackrell was alleged to have has wrapped his arm around the neck of U.S. Capitol Police officer before throwing him to the ground.
- The DOJ says that he tackled 4 additional officers and he faces one count of assaulting, resisting, or impending certain officers.
- OSHP clocks young driver travelling over 100mph in Ottawa County
- OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - A young driver was clocked exceeding speeds of over 100 mph in Ottawa County Friday, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP).
- A trooper with the Sandusky post of OSHP said they stopped a youthful driver for driving at 103 mph in a 65 mph zone on State Route 2 in Ottawa County.
- BODYCAM FOOTAGE: Man who led officers on high-speed chase caught hiding in hotel bathroom
- Bodycam footage was released of the arrest of a man who led officers on a high-speed chase on I-75 and was caught hiding in a hotel bathroom.
- 77-year-old hit by car in downtown Toledo Saturday, suspect flees the scene
- A 77-year-old bicyclist was hospitalized Saturday night in a hit-and-run incident on Madison Avenue, according to TPD officials.
- Officers with TPD say the bicyclist was traveling southbound on Summit Street near the 300 block of Madison Avenue.
Other headlines:
- TPD opens investigation for person shot on Eastbrooke Road
- TFRD opens investigation in to Sunday morning housefire
- Woman seriously injured in Sunday morning crash on State Route 15
- Michigan State shows Hitler’s image on videoboards in pregame quiz before loss to No. 2 Michigan
- A Detroit synagogue president was fatally stabbed outside her home. Police don’t have a motive
- 82-year-old killed in single-vehicle Richland Co. crash
