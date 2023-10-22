13 Action News Weekend in Review

WASHINGTON (WTVG) - An Ohio man plead guilty Friday to charges in relation to his actions at the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol breach, according to a statement from the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Officials say Michael Mackrell, 42, of Wellington, Ohio engaged in multiple assaults and other unlawful conduct, including pushing down barricades to enter restricted areas. Mackrell was alleged to have has wrapped his arm around the neck of U.S. Capitol Police officer before throwing him to the ground.