77-year-old hit by car on Madison Ave. Saturday, suspect flees the scene

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 77-year-old bicyclist was hospitalized Saturday night in a hit-and-run incident on Madison Avenue, according to TPD officials.

Officers with TPD say the bicyclist was traveling southbound on Summit Street near the 300 block of Madison Avenue.

They say a car, described as a late 90s or early 2000s pickup truck, was also driving southbound when they struck the bicyclist from behind. Officers say the driver of the car fled the scene.

The bicyclist was transported to a nearby hospital to receive medical treatment for what police said in a report is “believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.” No further details on their condition were given at this time.

The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

