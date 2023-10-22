BODYCAM FOOTAGE: Man who led officers on high-speed chase caught hiding in hotel bathroom
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LUNA PIER, Mich. (WTVG) - Bodycam footage was released of the arrest of a man who led officers on a high-speed chase on I-75 and was caught hiding in a hotel bathroom.
See the new details in the attached video above.
