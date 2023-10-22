13abc Marketplace
Browns great Bernie Kosar watches game with Chiefs fan Taylor Swift

Browns great Bernie Kosar watches game with Taylor Swift
Browns great Bernie Kosar watches game with Taylor Swift(Source: The Associated Press)
By Noelle Haynes
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar had a very special guest to watch the game Sunday.

Taylor Swift, rocking her Kansas City Chiefs gear, posed for a picture with Kosar.

In the background of the picture, the Browns game is on the television.

Kosar also mentioned how hard it was to see current Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson hurt during the game.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

