Browns great Bernie Kosar watches game with Chiefs fan Taylor Swift

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar had a very special guest to watch the game Sunday.

Taylor Swift, rocking her Kansas City Chiefs gear, posed for a picture with Kosar.

In the background of the picture, the Browns game is on the television.

Kosar also mentioned how hard it was to see current Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson hurt during the game.

