TFRD opens investigation in to Sunday morning housefire

By Alivia Hartpence
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue Department (TFRD) open an investigation over a Sunday morning house fire on Trimble Road.

The Battalion Chief told 13 Action News that the resident heard a crackling sound and after walking outside realized their house on fire.

Officials say that there were no injuries and the fire was put out before it spread inside or through the attic.

The TFRD are still investigating at this time and are looking into the cause.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

