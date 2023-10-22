TPD opens investigation for person shot on Eastbrooke Road

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police Department officials are investigating a shooting on Eastbrooke Road.

Officers say that the victim was shot by an unknown suspect Saturday morning around 6:11 a.m.. Officers did not provide further details on the victim’s condition.

TPD officials have not identified a motive for the shooting and are currently investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

