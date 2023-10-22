13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

TPD opens investigation for person shot on Eastbrooke Road

The incident is under investigation at this time, according to TPD officials.
By Alivia Hartpence
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police Department officials are investigating a shooting on Eastbrooke Road.

Officers say that the victim was shot by an unknown suspect Saturday morning around 6:11 a.m.. Officers did not provide further details on the victim’s condition.

TPD officials have not identified a motive for the shooting and are currently investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The text scam is a phishing scheme that sends fake messages claiming there is a problem with...
USPS warns of scam involving texts requesting information for package delivery
After a sudden closure a week ago and several strange signs, some people in the area say they...
Little Caesar’s on Lewis Ave. reopens, franchise owner declines interview
A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
Toledo Police are searching for whoever is responsible for stabbing a teenager in the back and...
TPD: Suspect stabs 17-year-old at Toledo gas station, tries to run over 16-year-old
Dominique McClain
Man shot in neck after confrontation at flag football game

Latest News

The Wolf Pack ended its losing streak with a 6-0 win against San Diego State.
Wolf Pack Snaps Losing Streak with San Diego Win
The incident is under investigation at this time, according to TPD officials.
TPD opens investigation for person shot on Eastbrook Road.
Officials say a car, described as a late 90s or early 2000s pickup truck, was also driving...
77-year-old hit by car on Madison Ave. Saturday, suspect flees the scene
Officials say a car, described as a late 90s or early 2000s pickup truck, was also driving...
77-year-old with car on Madison Ave. Saturday, suspect flees the scene