Woman seriously injured in Sunday morning crash on State Route 15

Crash Generic Photo
Crash Generic Photo(MGN)
By Alivia Hartpence
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman from Pioneer, Ohio was seriously injured in a crash on State Route 15 Sunday morning, according to Madison Township Police.

Officials say the 26-year-old woman was driving northbound on State Route 15 south of US 20 and hit a pole while exiting the left side of the road around 1:44 a.m..

Officers reported transporting the woman to a nearby hospital before care flighting her to a local Toledo hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

Officials also say that the driver was not wearing a seatbelt during the time of the crash, and that it remains under investigation at this time.

