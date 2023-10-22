Woman seriously injured in Sunday morning crash on State Route 15

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman from Pioneer, Ohio was seriously injured in a crash on State Route 15 Sunday morning, according to Madison Township Police.

Officials say the 26-year-old woman was driving northbound on State Route 15 south of US 20 and hit a pole while exiting the left side of the road around 1:44 a.m..

Officers reported transporting the woman to a nearby hospital before care flighting her to a local Toledo hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

Officials also say that the driver was not wearing a seatbelt during the time of the crash, and that it remains under investigation at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.