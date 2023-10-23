13abc Marketplace
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director

A 7-year-old football player gets a warning for the league's field director after making a field goal. (KWCH)
By KWCH Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - It was a special moment for 7-year-old Oscar Silva Jr. after he made an extra point kick during a game in a Kansas football league. However, the celebration didn’t last for long as the league’s field director said attempting extra points is not allowed for Oscar’s age group.

It started when Oscar’s team, the Wichita Grizzlies, was practicing kickoffs and punt returns. Oscar’s coach, Tyler Crane, quickly noticed Oscar’s kicking ability and decided to try field goal attempts.

“I think the first one went in and I was like, ‘Oh man!’” Crane said.

Instead of just practicing, Oscar and his coach wanted to put his skills to the test. During a recent game, Oscar got the opportunity to go for an extra point.

“The second time we tried to hit it and it landed. Not only that but we forgot our kicking tee. So, (Oscar’s teammate) used his hands and foot. We still got it in there, so it’s pretty cool,” Crane said.

Family, friends and teammates cheered on Oscar, but the special moment was cut short when the league’s field director called the coaches onto the field.

“I don’t think he expected it to go in because he could’ve just stopped it then and there. After it went in, he called the coaches on the field and he said there is a rule,” Crane said.

The field director told Crane that the team is not allowed to attempt extra points because of his age. The warning isn’t stopping Oscar from doing what he loves. Oscar and his coach are preparing for next year when he turns 8 and will be allowed to kick.

“We’re OK with it. We’re just going to ride this last week out with our championship game. I just think it’s in there because they wouldn’t expect a 7-year-old to do that. He is a great teammate and very talented all over the board,” Crane said.

