Bicyclist killed in Fulton Co. crash

WAUSEON, Ohio (WTVG) - A 23-year-old man was killed after being hit by a minivan on County Rd. 14.

According to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Garhett Morris of Wauseon was riding a bike around 8 p.m. on Oct. 22 when he was struck by a vehicle driven by a 34-year-old Wauseon man.

The driver and a juvenile passenger were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Morris was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor. The crash remains under investigation.

