Bicyclist killed in Fulton Co. crash
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WAUSEON, Ohio (WTVG) - A 23-year-old man was killed after being hit by a minivan on County Rd. 14.
According to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Garhett Morris of Wauseon was riding a bike around 8 p.m. on Oct. 22 when he was struck by a vehicle driven by a 34-year-old Wauseon man.
The driver and a juvenile passenger were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Morris was pronounced dead at the scene.
Alcohol does not appear to be a factor. The crash remains under investigation.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.