October 23rd Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After a widespread morning freeze, the afternoon will turn warmer with a high in the upper 50s with increasing clouds. Decreasing clouds are expected late tonight into tomorrow. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the middle to upper 70s. Clouds will return Tuesday evening. Showers are possible late Wednesday with highs in the middle to upper 60s. Thursday is expected to be mostly cloudy with a high in the low 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy and breezy with a record high possible. Highs are expected to reach the upper 70s. Showers are possible on Saturday with a high near 60. Rain is likely on Sunday with a high in the middle to upper 50s. Showers are possible next Monday with a high in the lower 50s. Halloween is expected to bring highs in the middle 40s with a small chance of rain and/or snow.

