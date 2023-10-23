One injured in Saturday morning shooting on E. Pearl St.

13abc Marketplace
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was injured after a shooting on E. Pearl Street Saturday morning.

According to the Toledo Police Department, on Oct. 21 around 6:32 a.m., police responded to a Shot Spotter Alert in the 200 block of E. Pearl St. Once officers arrived, they found brass casings in the street and also noticed a black Honda which had damage consistent with gunshots.

TPD says there was a house on E. Pearl that had also sustained damage from gunshots. The woman who lives at the residence was reportedly unharmed.

Shortly after, officers responded to reports of a walk-in GSW at an area hospital. According to TPD, the victim had sustained a gunshot wound to the hand and arm. The victim stated he was standing on the sidewalk in the 200 block of Pearl St. when he was shot.

