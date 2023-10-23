Point Place small business getting back on its feet after June tornado

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Many people in Point Place still recovering from a tornado that hit months ago, and with hundreds of thousands in damages to his building, David White says he and his family are still patching up holes.

“It was about 860,000,” said White. ”I’ve never seen anything like it. You’re just in shock when I got here, to see just how damaged it was, but it takes time.”

He says many of the units inside are rented out by small business owners, and not all of them could get back on their feet after the storm.

“One of them moved on,” White said.

Local photographer Kellie Allen, considers herself one of the fortunate ones, though. While her side of the building was being repaired, Allen says she took her sessions outside, something she normally does in the summer anyway.

“I was lucky that I was able to shift but some other people weren’t so lucky,’ said Allen. “There was one first birthday cake smash, obviously it was one, so it can’t wait, so we did that one in their garage.”

Her studio renovation was recently completed and just in the knick of time.

“Christmas is right around the corner, that’s the busiest time of year for photographers,” said.

Overall, white says the entire building is nowhere near done, but he and his crew continue to work little by little every day.

