Toledo Fire and Rescue ramps up recruitment efforts

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As many public safety departments across the United States and Northwest Ohio face challenges with recruitment, Toledo Fire and Rescue is ramping up efforts to recruit new firefighters.

“I joined the fire department at the age of 33, so I was a little older, but I started with a volunteer fire department at a local community nearby and I found something I absolutely loved,” said Toledo Fire and Rescue Pvt. Sterling Rahe.

Pvt. Rahe told 13 Action News, while they’re still getting a “healthy” amount of recruits, they have seen a significant decrease in applicants.

“25... 30 years ago, you’d have 5,000 people take a civil service test. Now we’re at 500 or 600,” said Rahe.

To combat the decrease, the department is turning to new ways to spark interest in the profession.

“We’re trying to foster that thought process of service. We do that with the Toledo Public Schools system with the PS419 program for Police, Fire, EMS dispatch, just to try to introduce the next generation to this profession so they can make decisions and plant that seed early,” said Rahe.

Right now, Rahe says the current recruiting class has about 50 recruits, who are going through their training process before going out in the field. The training includes learning firefighting tactics through a hands-on approach, like extinguishing fires and search and rescue.

“We have some mannequins that we use where they have to go in with zero visibility and find those mannequins within the structure and get them out,” said Rahe, “when they graduate, when they move out to the line, it’s zero 700 hours on the first shift... that could be their first fire.”

While they serve the public, Rahe told 13 Action News, it’s a career that will serve them too.

“It’s given more to me than I could ever think about giving back... and I think most firefighters would say that,” said Rahe.

There is still time to apply to become a recruit. The deadline is November 28th. You can find more information here.

