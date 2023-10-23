UAW adds Sterling Heights Ram plant to strike

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WTVG) – 6,800 UAW members at the Sterling Heights Assembly Plant shut down production at Stellantis’ largest plant.

According to Facebook posts by United Auto Workers, the union that represents employees at Ford, GM and Stellantis, those workers joined the picket line Monday morning.

The UAW has dubbed this strike strategy as a Stand Up Strike, shutting down various locations rather than all 150,000 workers walking out at once.

The UAW said Stellantis had the worst proposal of the Big Three at the moment.

The strike began Sept. 15, and has grown to seven assembly plants and 38 parts distribution centers throughout 22 states.

BREAKING: 6,800 Local 1700 autoworkers join the UAW's Stand Up Strike at Stellantis's largest plant, Sterling Heights Assembly! #StandUpUAW Posted by UAW International Union on Monday, October 23, 2023

