13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

UAW adds Sterling Heights Ram plant to strike

UAW adds largest Sterling Heights Ram plant to strike
UAW adds largest Sterling Heights Ram plant to strike(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WTVG) – 6,800 UAW members at the Sterling Heights Assembly Plant shut down production at Stellantis’ largest plant.

According to Facebook posts by United Auto Workers, the union that represents employees at Ford, GM and Stellantis, those workers joined the picket line Monday morning.

The UAW has dubbed this strike strategy as a Stand Up Strike, shutting down various locations rather than all 150,000 workers walking out at once.

The UAW said Stellantis had the worst proposal of the Big Three at the moment.

The strike began Sept. 15, and has grown to seven assembly plants and 38 parts distribution centers throughout 22 states.

BREAKING: 6,800 Local 1700 autoworkers join the UAW's Stand Up Strike at Stellantis's largest plant, Sterling Heights Assembly! #StandUpUAW

Posted by UAW International Union on Monday, October 23, 2023

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The text scam is a phishing scheme that sends fake messages claiming there is a problem with...
USPS warns of scam involving texts requesting information for package delivery
A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
After a sudden closure a week ago and several strange signs, some people in the area say they...
Little Caesar’s on Lewis Ave. reopens, franchise owner declines interview
Toledo Police are searching for whoever is responsible for stabbing a teenager in the back and...
TPD: Suspect stabs 17-year-old at Toledo gas station, tries to run over 16-year-old
Dominique McClain
Man shot in neck after confrontation at flag football game

Latest News

On Oct. 21 around 6:32 a.m., police responded to a Shot Spotter Alert in the 200 block of E....
One injured in Saturday morning shooting on E. Pearl St.
File - United Auto Workers members and supporters picket outside a General Motors facility in...
Autoworkers strike at Stellantis plant shutting down big profit center, 41,000 workers now picketing
James Allen Patton was arrested Sunday and charged with Receiving Stolen Property and Failure...
Man arrested after “lengthy” police chase takes plea deal for cocaine possession
Bicyclist killed in Fulton Co. crash