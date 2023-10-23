UAW adds Sterling Heights Ram plant to strike
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WTVG) – 6,800 UAW members at the Sterling Heights Assembly Plant shut down production at Stellantis’ largest plant.
According to Facebook posts by United Auto Workers, the union that represents employees at Ford, GM and Stellantis, those workers joined the picket line Monday morning.
The UAW has dubbed this strike strategy as a Stand Up Strike, shutting down various locations rather than all 150,000 workers walking out at once.
The UAW said Stellantis had the worst proposal of the Big Three at the moment.
The strike began Sept. 15, and has grown to seven assembly plants and 38 parts distribution centers throughout 22 states.
