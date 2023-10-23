What to expect for school levies on November ballot

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Several schools across the area are preparing to place levies on the November ballot. Here’s what you need to know about each district:

Perrysburg:

A bond issue would allow the district to keep up with the growth in the community by adding a new 800-student elementary, adding onto three of the four existing elementaries, and adding additional classrooms in the high school.

If the bond issue passes and you live in a $250,000 home, you will pay an additional $43 a month in property taxes. The money from the bond would be used with state money for an Ohio Facilities Construction Commission project. Once the project is completed, the district is eligible to receive a 30% refund, or $42 million.

The district is also retiring an old 1.62-mil bond issue on Dec. 31, 2024. Superintendent Hosler says taxpayers are paying 51% less on that bond from 2014.

“We can’t turn away students. It’s not like sometimes when someone would come to your door and you’d turn off the light and pretend you’re not home. We can’t do that at a school. We have to accept everybody,” Hosler said. “So growth we know is happening, it’s gonna continue to happen. And what ends up happening, is we have to find a spot for those students.”

Hosler says this bond is a way to improve the growth of the district across the board and not just in one area.

Toledo Public Schools:

There are two levy renewals: Issues 9 and 10. These are levies you’re already paying. The school district wants to extend them each for five years.

Combined, they cost homeowners about $330 a year for a home valued at $100,000. They bring in $27 million a year for the district.

Superintendent Dr. Durant says these renewals will help keep the district programs unique for students.

“We’re gonna continue to be innovative and creative. We have four more Magna high schools that we’re looking to bring into this area. Again, bringing prestigious institutions here within Toledo, Ohio that people are coming from far and wide just to attend,” Durant said.

Dr. Durant says that these renewals will help the district provide opportunities for kids that they couldn’t receive elsewhere.

Springfield:

A permanent improvement levy is up for renewal. Issue 15 is a 5-year renewal levy that helps with the upkeep of the district. Some of the district’s buildings were built prior to 1970.

The 2.25-mil levy costs homeowners $64 a year for a home valued at $100,000.

Superintendent Matt Geha says this renewal will help with the safety of the district as well.

“Those permanent improvement dollars allow us to continually work towards a safe environment. So that renewal, we want to keep that going so we can keep the facilities great for everybody that either works here, gets educated here or comes here to visit,” Geha said.

Geha says this renewal will also help with transportation needs.

Otsego:

A new income tax levy will be on the ballot. The half percent income tax levy will be used for operational costs, such as balancing the school’s budget, repairing the parking lot and upgrading safety and transportation.

For every $100,000 you make a year, it will cost you about $41 a month. If you make $50,000 a year, it would cost you a little over $20 a month.

School leaders say a yes vote is needed to help with the growth of the district.

“Our school has seen a ton of growth recently as far as academic progression. Our teachers and our administration work really hard to challenge our students. We’re one of two high schools in Wood County that got an ‘A’ on the report card. There’s a lot of time and investment that’s going in from our faculty and staff to help our students, but we want to keep investing. We want to keep pushing that ball forward so we want to keep that trajectory moving forward,” Steve Carroll, treasurer at Otsego Schools said.

Carroll says if the levy passes, they would be able to invest in and begin projects they have been holding off on in the past.

Anthony Wayne:

There are two new money issues on the ballot: one is a bond issue and one is an operational levy.

District leaders say the bond issue will help pay for maintenance items in buildings, add additional classrooms and implement all-day every-day kindergarten.

The operational levy will raise funds for services and new staff, improve mental health services for students and help provide funding for intervention.

Combined, they’ll cost homeowners about $192 a year for a home valued at $100,000.

“The point of these are to keep moving forward to meet our strategic plan and the goals of our strategic plan to make sure that our students are future-ready,” Superintendent Jim Fritz said.

Fritz says passing these levies will help maintain the academic success of the district.

Napoleon:

A new operational levy will be on the ballot. The operational levy will be used toward everyday operations such as busses, technology, curriculum and staff salaries.

The levy will cost homeowners $136 a year for a home valued at $100,000. However, the district has refinanced their bonds within the last year, leading to a 1.6-mil reduction in 2024 meaning voters will really be paying $80 a year per $100,000 home.

“We get to keep the momentum going in this district,” said board president Ryan Crandall. “We’ve got a lot of positivity around this school district right now. We’ve started a new STEAM STEM program in the elementary, we’ve got a new gifted program. We can really look to enhance that with a gifted coordinator. We’re looking at a lot more workforce development programs and really trying to key in on those things where we’ve identified needs.”

Crandall says the last time new money came into the district was in 2013.

Evergreen:

Voters will see a half percent income tax levy up for renewal on the ballot. This is not new money.

If you are a resident who makes $50,000 a year, you will continue to pay about $250 a year in taxes. The levy is one-third of the funds that help raise approximately $1.4 million annually for the district.

Superintendent Eric Smola says this money is critical for the everyday operation of the district.

“This is going to allow us to maintain our programming, continue to move our students forward and provide quality teachers, instructional materials, transportation -- everything we need to operate on a daily basis,” Smola said.

Smola says district leaders have put this renewal on the ballot early so they can plan for continuous improvement for the students.

We will continue to update this page as we talk with more school leaders.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.