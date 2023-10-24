Ohio energy bill assistance applications now open

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - The State of Ohio is offering energy bill assistance to Ohioans during the upcoming winter months.

From Nov. 1 through March 31, 2024, income-eligible Ohioans can receive one-time assistance with their home energy bill through the Ohio Department of Development’s Home Energy Assistance Winter Crisis Program.

ODD says the Winter Crisis Program assists Ohioans who:

are facing service disconnection

have been disconnected

need to establish a new service

need to pay to transfer service

have a Percentage of Income Payment Plan default

need to make their first PIPP payment

have 25% or less supply of bulk fuel in their tank to maintain service

According to ODD, qualifying households must have a gross annual income of at or below 175% of the federal poverty level. For a family of four, that is up to $52,500. Last year, the Winter Crisis Program assisted more than 67,000 households in Ohio, which totals $19 million in benefits.

“A warm and comfortable home should not be a luxury only some people can afford,” said Lydia Mihalik, director of the Department of Development. “This program does more than just provide financial assistance, it shows some of our most-vulnerable residents that we’re here to lend a helping hand when they need it most.”

ODD says Ohioans can start their application online but will need to schedule an appointment with their local energy assistance provider to complete the application. Depending on the agency, the appointment may be in person, on the phone or virtual.

Clients need to bring copies of the following documents to their appointment:

Their most-recent energy bills

A list of all household members and proof of income for the last 30 days or 12 months for each member

Proof of U.S. citizenship or legal residency for all household members

Proof of disability, if applicable

The application and a list of providers, can be found here. Ohioans can also call 1-800-282-0880 to find their local provider and hearing impaired customers may dial 711 for assistance.

For more information, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.