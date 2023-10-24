13abc Marketplace
Toledo firefighter resigns amid internal investigation

Officials were not able to disclose any information related to the nature of the investigation...
(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo firefighter who was placed on paid leaving during a TFRD investigation has resigned, the 13 Action News I-TEAM confirmed Wednesday.

Matthew Riggle resigned from the department this week. It follows a recent hearing that lasted 4.5 hours and comes as the TFRD Chief was expected to make a ruling any day now.

13 Action News filed public records requests that are still pending and TFRD officials have not disclosed the nature of the investigation due to department policy.

TFRD previously told us Riggle was assigned to training.

