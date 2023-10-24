Toledo man pleads not guilty in fatal shooting of 15-year-old family member

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man facing a reckless homicide charge for a shooting that killed his 15-year-old family member in February entered a not guilty plea on Thursday.

Court records show Curtis Hogan pleaded not guilty to reckless homicide in the death of Donald Hogan, 15. A judge set his bond at $45,000 no 10%.

The shooting happened on Feb. 3 on Shasta Drive in Toledo.

The grandmother of the victim said in February a relative was holding a gun and a bullet got stuck. She said Donald Hogan was attempting to get the bullet out of the gun when it went off, striking him in the chest. Officials with the Toledo Police Department said the two were handling the gun unsafely and improperly when it went off.

Curtis Hogan is due back in court on Nov. 20, with his trial date set for Dec. 14.

TPD has not filed any charges in the case.

