13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

ABC’s ‘20/20′ airing a special on the disappearance of Sierah Joughin Friday

By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 11:54 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - ABC’s 20/20 program will focus on the disappearance and death of Sierah Joughin, which captivated the public in 2016.

It will air Friday at 9 p.m.

13 Action News reporters Alexis Means and Shaun Hegarty will be featured in the program.

Read the ABC promotional release in full below.

In the summer of 2016, 20-year-old Sierah Joughin vanished while biking home from her boyfriend’s house. The community quickly mobilized in a massive search-and-rescue operation, but as days went by without any sign of Sierah, her family and friends feared the worst. In a new “20/20,” ABC News correspondent John Quiñones reports on Sierah’s disappearance and the investigation that led police to James Worley — a local man with a sinister past and a barn full of dark secrets.

The two-hour program includes a tell-all interview with Robin Gardner, who survived an earlier abduction attempt by Worley. The episode also includes interviews with Sheila Vaculik, Sierah’s mother; Tara Ice, Sierah’s aunt; and Josh Kolasinski, Sierah’s boyfriend at the time.

Exclusive interviews include Major Matt Smithmyer from the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, who led the investigation; Kelsie Langenderfer and Bailey May, Sierah’s friends; Cathy Shaffer, Sierah’s grandmother; and FBI Special Agent Devon Lossick and FBI Violent Crime Task Force officer Dan Van Vorhis, two key investigators who conducted interviews with Worley during the search.

“20/20″ airs on Friday, Oct. 27 (9:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC, next day on Hulu.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The text scam is a phishing scheme that sends fake messages claiming there is a problem with...
USPS warns of scam involving texts requesting information for package delivery
A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Timothy Darrow, 39, was indicted on a murder charge on Oct. 24, 2023, in the death of his...
Bond set for man charged in father’s murder six years after he went missing in Toledo, second suspect sought
One person hospitalized after an officer involved shooting on Oct. 26.
TPD: Police shoot suspect in downtown Toledo, no officers injured

Latest News

Good yields could mean a slowing of rising food prices.
Farming Report: Harvest 2023
Autoworkers reach deal with Ford, police shoot suspect in downtown Toledo and the implications...
13 Action News Week in Review: October 27, 2023
Lucas County Board of Developmental Disabilities holds Trunk or Treat event
The students raised $1,000 and celebrated with a pizza party.
Monac Elementary 5th graders raise money for Toledo Pet Bull Project
Autoworkers reach deal with Ford, police shoot suspect in downtown Toledo and the implications...
13 Action News Week in Review: October 27, 2023