ABC’s ‘20/20′ airing a special on the disappearance of Sierah Joughin Friday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - ABC’s 20/20 program will focus on the disappearance and death of Sierah Joughin, which captivated the public in 2016.

It will air Friday at 9 p.m.

13 Action News reporters Alexis Means and Shaun Hegarty will be featured in the program.

Read the ABC promotional release in full below.

In the summer of 2016, 20-year-old Sierah Joughin vanished while biking home from her boyfriend’s house. The community quickly mobilized in a massive search-and-rescue operation, but as days went by without any sign of Sierah, her family and friends feared the worst. In a new “20/20,” ABC News correspondent John Quiñones reports on Sierah’s disappearance and the investigation that led police to James Worley — a local man with a sinister past and a barn full of dark secrets.

The two-hour program includes a tell-all interview with Robin Gardner, who survived an earlier abduction attempt by Worley. The episode also includes interviews with Sheila Vaculik, Sierah’s mother; Tara Ice, Sierah’s aunt; and Josh Kolasinski, Sierah’s boyfriend at the time.

Exclusive interviews include Major Matt Smithmyer from the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, who led the investigation; Kelsie Langenderfer and Bailey May, Sierah’s friends; Cathy Shaffer, Sierah’s grandmother; and FBI Special Agent Devon Lossick and FBI Violent Crime Task Force officer Dan Van Vorhis, two key investigators who conducted interviews with Worley during the search.

“20/20″ airs on Friday, Oct. 27 (9:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC, next day on Hulu.

