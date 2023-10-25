A big change when it comes to backpacks for some WLS students

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A big change in some of the halls of a local school district. All Washington Local Schools junior high students are carrying clear backpacks. The students first started carrying the clear backpacks this year and there are several reasons behind the change.

The halls and classrooms look a little different this year. Scott Villar is the Principal of Washington Junior High.

“We as a district received a grant to purchase all the backpacks for students. We were also able to purchase some extras. Each backpack cost about $20. Using the grant money, we were able to purchase more than 1,000 of them,” Villar said.

Safety was a big part of the decision. Villar said there are other benefits as well.

“It’s just that peace of mind being able to see in every backpack as soon as they enter the building and throughout the day to make sure there is nothing in there that shouldn’t be there,” Villar said. “Also, there’s that organizational aspect where students’ grades are actually improving because teachers are able to find assignments and parents are able to find the assignments as well. If there’s a situation when we have to search a student’s backpack it makes it easy, quick and simple.”

Students are allowed other cases if they meet certain requirements.

“They’re allowed a non-clear pouch to carry any personal items they may have. It is restricted to a certain size. Also, their lunch boxes can be not clear. They just have to keep them in their locker during the day,” Villar said.

This is not the first school district Villar has worked in with clear backpacks.

“There were really no particular incidents that caused us to go to clear backpacks. It’s something a lot of districts do. I was part of a district in Texas that went to clear backpacks. We always want to be proactive, we never want to be reactive to something as much as possible. So being proactive to any type of safety concern is our top priority,” Villar said.

So what’s been the reaction?

“A lot of parents really came behind us and said this is a great idea. Some of them have even purchased piping to put on the backpack so their child can differentiate it more, so parents are buying into it. What about the kids? Kids are resilient. They could care less. Everyone has them, so it really doesn’t bother them,” Villar said.

The clear backpacks could be used at Whitmer High School in the future as well.

