Composting sites open at three Metroparks to reduce carbon footprint of Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo just established three new composting sites in Lucas County as part of its “1% for the Environment” fund. It’s a partnership between Metroparks Toledo, GoZERO Composting, and Keep Toledo/Lucas County Beautiful.

Composting, essentially the recycling of food, is now a city-funded initiative and is directly accessible to households in the city. The goal is to put Toledo in the right direction in reducing our carbon footprint.

“40% of our food waste from households goes to the landfill,” Adam Cassi, the executive director of Keep Toledo/Lucas County Beautiful said. “63 million tons of food across the United States is thrown away every year and it’s just filling our landfills.”

Landfills produce methane - a greenhouse gas. The emission of greenhouse gases is directly linked to global warming, and with more waste being produced every year, our landfills must expand.

Composting through the new sites at Swan Creek Metropark, Glass City Metropark, and the Toledo Botanical Garden makes the experience simple. Dump your food waste or other compostable materials into one of the green bins, and GoZERO takes care of the rest.

“The truck then will go to my family’s farm, and we are set up - we have an Ohio EPA-licensed composting facility where over the course of about three months, we can get the material to a place where it’s fit to be used as a fertilizer,” David Andre, the executive director of GoZERO Composting said. “Well, not fertilizer, a soil amendment.”

This is a local project designed to combat a global issue. Those interested in attending one of the composting workshops hosted by Keep Toledo/Lucas County Beautiful can find more information here.

