Crash shuts down specialty deli bakery for several months

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s a major setback no one saw coming.

When a vehicle crashed through the front of The Mindful Table Monday afternoon, the deli and bakery off Central Ave. and Talmadge in Toledo was forced to close. It only opened in May of this year.

“Upset about it, emotional, but honestly, there’s nothing we could do about it, and I kind of just have to wait it out,” said Kele Siegel, owner of The Mindful Table.

Siegel launched this second location in the Ottawa Hills Shopping Center after sales at her original shop in Levis Commons took off. The Mindful Table specializes in vegan, gluten-free, allergy friendly foods for those with specific dietary needs.

“We are a completely gluten-free facility. So, anyone with Celiac, you don’t have to worry about cross-contamination. So, that’s a huge thing for our customers to have this spot not available any more,” said Siegel.

The one employee who was in the store at the time of the crash, Siegel said, was shaken up, but not hurt. Neither were any customers or the driver. Still no word on why the woman behind the wheel hit the building. Toledo Police said the crash report will be released in a few days. Meantime, Siegel is asking for your support at her shop in Perrysburg.

“With the holidays especially, we do holiday meals, baked goods, all the pies. I mean, we’d love everyone’s support to be able to come down to Perrysburg to buy from us so we’re not too far behind when we get to reopen here,” added Siegel, who expects the reopening to take place January 1, 2024 at the earliest.

