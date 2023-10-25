Heidelberg awarded Title III grant aimed at student success

TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) - Heidelberg University is the recipient of a $2.165 million, five-year grant from the Department of Education’s Title III Strengthening Institutions Program (SIP).

“Helping that student develop, sort of the social emotional competencies to recognize when they need help,” Courtney DeMayo Pugno, assistant provost at Heidelberg University said.

DeMayo Pugno said that development can be accomplished by creating a unified cloud data warehouse that will provide university officials with valuable data to improve student support.

“We’re going to use Title III funding to support expansions to our IT infrastructure that is going to allow us to improve the resources and supports we provide for those at-risk students,” DeMayo Pugno said.

University officials are confident that the grant from the Department of Education’s Title III Strengthening Institutions Program will do just that once in place.

“Before it becomes a crisis point, and connecting that student to peer tutors, peer mentors, and other campus professionals who can really provide wrap around services for that individual and make sure they have everything they need,” DeMayo Pugno said.

The soon-to-be-developed cloud data warehouse will bring together all of Heidelberg’s data, allowing college personnel to run reports and analyses in real-time. Heidelberg will then use that data to inform decisions aimed at identifying and addressing risk factors and barriers to student success.

Tobey Robison, chief information officer, says the university has many different data sources currently; the grant will allow them to store all their student data under one umbrella.

“We need to do whatever we can for every student, to make sure we are doing all we can to support them,” Robison said. “Whether that’s through academic support, financial support, mental health support, any kind of those services.”

The grant will allow Heidelberg to add five new full-time positions, two within the Computer Network and Information Technology (CNIT) Division, one in the Registrar’s Office and two in the Owen Center.

“So that we can use all the information that we’re gathering about students and the student experience,” DeMayo Pugno added. “To make proactive changes, to our policies, our procedures, and our support infrastructure, so that every single student has the opportunity to succeed here at Heidelberg.”

