Ice Ribbon at Glass City Metropark opens Nov. 10

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Friday, Nov. 10, the Ice Ribbon at Glass City Metropark will open for its inaugural season.

When the Toledo Metroparks hosted a preview event for the Ice Ribbon back in February, they expected a few hundred people to show up. It ended up being 15,000 visitors over the course of three weeks.

“It was that popular,” Mike Keedy, Director of Enterprise Development for Metroparks Toledo said. “It was a wonderful atmosphere, and it had nothing compared to what we’re looking to do this year for the first official season. Really the full experience for the very first time is open this winter.”

The ice ribbon is nearly 1/5th of a mile long, and it’s connected to a 5,000-square-foot skating pond. New additions since last February include an on-site restaurant and cabanas that you can rent for 2.5-hour intervals.

“It’s $150, but it comes with admissions and skate rentals for up to 10 people,” Keedy said. “You can order food in advance online from The Garden by Poco Piatti. Each one has its own heater, its own firepit, and your own access to and from the ice skating ribbon.”

You’ll also be able to go sledding on the hill behind the cabanas this winter, if we get enough snow of course. But if we don’t and the season ends up on the mild side, the ice ribbon is built to stay operational through most weather conditions thanks to the massive cooling system built underneath it.

“We’ll be ice skating out here from November 10th all the way through Feb. 19, and we’re open 7 days a week,” Keedy said. “We only close 2 days out of the whole skating season, and that’s Christmas Day and Thanksgiving Day.”

To reserve one of these cabanas or to find more information about the ice ribbon, click on this link: https://metroparkstoledo.com/theribbon

