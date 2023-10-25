Lawsuit against Toledo City Councilman up for re-election pushed to late December

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo judge extended a lawsuit against a Toledo City Councilman up for re-election Nov. 7 until late December for a visiting judge to be assigned to the case.

Toledo City Councilman John Hobbs is facing a civil lawsuit filed in Toledo Municipal Court by a former volunteer for his election campaign. The former volunteer, Lisa Sahadi-Davis, alleges she is owed $6,000 and says Hobbs “received numerous contributions to his campaign in cash and failed to report those including many in-kind contributions.”

A court date for the matter was initially scheduled for Nov. 1, six days prior to the election. Davis filed for recusal of the assigned judge saying “due to his connection, I feel to be fair for both parties a visiting judge is warranted in this matter.” Visiting judges are assigned to cases after a judge is recused, according to court procedures in Ohio.

The case is now set for Dec. 27.

The seat for District 1 of Toledo City Council is being contested in the upcoming election. Shaun Strong is challenging the incumbent John Hobbs for the seat.

District one voters will take to the polls Nov.7 or by early voting, which concludes Nov. 5, to decide between the two candidates.

