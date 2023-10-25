Ohio considering adding seat belts to school buses, but how much would it cost?

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The debate continues over whether Ohio should be added to the short list of states where seat belts are required on school busses.

A deadly school bus crash in Clark County earlier this year renewed the conversation. A panel formed after the crash by Gov. Mike DeWine is currently examining several topics surrounding school bus safety including seat belts. The working group’s final recommendations are expected by the end of the year.

Lawmakers are also considering a bill that would require every school bus in the state to be equipped with seat belts in the next five years. The Ohio Legislative Budget Office said in its analysis of the bill that the mandate could cost anywhere from $282.2 million to $376.3 million to implement.

The cost to retrofit busses with seat belts is between $600 and $800 per seat, coming out to $14,400 to $19,200 per bus, the analysis said.

Some lawmakers expressed their hesitation with the bill because of the price tag.

“We all are behind keeping our kids safe,” said Rep. Sara Carruthers (R-Hamilton). “I am concerned about the cost. A lot of us come from districts who don’t have the money and we have a lot of areas that won’t be able to come up with this.”

Some school districts in Ohio already have seat belts on their busses. In 2019, Avon Lake City Schools launched a pilot program to install them on two busses. Superintendent Joelle Magyar told the Ohio School Bus Safety Working Group earlier this month that the seat belts caused some headaches.

She said it cost the district an extra $15,000 per bus to install the seatbelts. They haven’t purchased any more since 2019.

Magyar said some students struggled getting buckled in, and others got their backpacks stuck in the seat belts.

“In one particular case with our little guys, the bus driver couldn’t get the backpack unstuck and had to rip the backpack strap to get the student unattached from the seatbelt,” Magyar said. “God forbid if a bus catch on fire and we’re having kids struggling to get out of the seat belts. Will the seatbelts help with one type of tragedy, but are we setting ourselves up for maybe another horrific tragedy by requiring them on all of the buses.”

Lawmakers are considering a bill that would require every school bus in the state to be equipped with seat belts in the next five years.

