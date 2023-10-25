One hospitalized after car crashes into utility pole, building on Segur Ave.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was hospitalized after a car crashed into a building on Segur Ave. Wednesday morning.

Toledo Police say on Oct. 25 around 2:03 a.m., three people were traveling in a vehicle headed eastbound on Segur Avenue. Soon after, the vehicle drove off the road and onto a sidewalk before crashing into a utility pole and a building.

According to police, the driver and the front passenger left the scene before emergency crews arrived. Upon arrival, officials found the rear passenger, a 34-year-old man, partially ejected from the vehicle.

The 34-year-old was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

