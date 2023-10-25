13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

One hospitalized after car crashes into utility pole, building on Segur Ave.

The driver and the front passenger left the scene before emergency crews arrived, leaving the...
The driver and the front passenger left the scene before emergency crews arrived, leaving the rear passenger behind.(WTVG)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 11:17 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was hospitalized after a car crashed into a building on Segur Ave. Wednesday morning.

Toledo Police say on Oct. 25 around 2:03 a.m., three people were traveling in a vehicle headed eastbound on Segur Avenue. Soon after, the vehicle drove off the road and onto a sidewalk before crashing into a utility pole and a building.

According to police, the driver and the front passenger left the scene before emergency crews arrived. Upon arrival, officials found the rear passenger, a 34-year-old man, partially ejected from the vehicle.

The 34-year-old was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The text scam is a phishing scheme that sends fake messages claiming there is a problem with...
USPS warns of scam involving texts requesting information for package delivery
A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Timothy Darrow, 39, was indicted on a murder charge on Oct. 24, 2023, in the death of his...
Bond set for man charged in father’s murder six years after he went missing in Toledo, second suspect sought
One person hospitalized after an officer involved shooting on Oct. 26.
TPD: Police shoot suspect in downtown Toledo, no officers injured

Latest News

Good yields could mean a slowing of rising food prices.
Farming Report: Harvest 2023
Autoworkers reach deal with Ford, police shoot suspect in downtown Toledo and the implications...
13 Action News Week in Review: October 27, 2023
Lucas County Board of Developmental Disabilities holds Trunk or Treat event
The students raised $1,000 and celebrated with a pizza party.
Monac Elementary 5th graders raise money for Toledo Pet Bull Project
Autoworkers reach deal with Ford, police shoot suspect in downtown Toledo and the implications...
13 Action News Week in Review: October 27, 2023