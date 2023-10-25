Sylvania Township firefighter accused of stealing painkillers from patient

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - A Sylvania Township firefighter is off the job on paid leave accused of stealing pain medication from a patient while on a medical run.

The firefighter has been with the department for 13 years. His wife became suspicious he may have been abusing medication.

Prosecutors are reviewing the case of a Sylvania Township firefighter who is a lieutenant accused of stealing Tramadol while on a medical run.

The alleged theft occurred on Oct. 6.

According to a police report, the wife of the firefighter went to the fire station while her husband was working to search his truck to see if he was hiding medication.

The report indicates she found a “prescription bottle of Tramadol” which didn’t belong to him. The National Institutes of Health labeled Tramodol a strong painkiller.

The firefighter’s wife took pictures of the bottle and left it where she found it. Then she sent the pictures to a firefighter who was working.

He alerted administrators and sent them the pictures.

An investigation revealed the prescription bottle’s owner was a patient to whom the firefighter had responded that morning.

Sylvania Township police were notified. Investigators went to Flower Hospital to talk to the owner of the medication and she told police she did not give anyone permission to take any of her medication.

The firefighter was ordered to take a drug test. He refused to take the drug test and refused to let detectives search his truck.

A friend of the firefighter came to the station and convinced him to take the drug test and let officers search his vehicle.

The prosecutor was given the case on Wednesday and will determine if charges should be filed.

13 Action News reached out to the firefighter to get a comment but he has yet to return our phone call.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.