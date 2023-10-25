Toledo man sentenced for Oct. 2021 police chase crash that killed passenger

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The driver involved in an October 2021 crash during a police chase that killed his passenger was sentenced Wednesday.

He was sentenced to 16 months in jail for vehicular homicide and an additional year because he was on parole at the time.

According to court records, Lee Moore appeared in court on Oct. 3 and pleaded no contest to vehicular homicide.

Police say Moore was allegedly fleeing from Toledo Police on Oct. 5, 2021, shortly before midnight, when he lost control and crashed into a home on the 1600 block of Nebraska Ave.

Moore suffered serious injuries, and his passenger, Kemarr Thomas, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one was home inside the lower part of the residence when the car hit the structure. A resident was assisted out of the building from a second-floor window.

Moore will serve his 16-month sentence followed by a 12-month sentence consecutively for a total of 28 months in jail.

One person is dead after a car crashed into a duplex on Nebraska Ave. on Tuesday, Oct. 5. (WTVG)

