TPD: Picketer struck by car leaving Toledo Assembly Complex

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A picketer was struck by a car that was leaving the Toledo Assembly Complex on Wednesday.

The incident happened at the picket line in front of the gate by the complex. Toledo Police say a car was trying to leave the parking lot when it hit a picketer at a very low speed.

According to the sergeant, the picketer claimed he was injured and was transported to an area hospital for examination.

TPD says no one has been charged or cited for the accident. It is being referred to the prosecutor’s officer for further review.

