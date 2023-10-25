13abc Marketplace
TPD: Picketer struck by car leaving Toledo Assembly Complex

The incident happened at the picket line in front of the gate by the complex.
The incident happened at the picket line in front of the gate by the complex.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 3:38 PM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A picketer was struck by a car that was leaving the Toledo Assembly Complex on Wednesday.

The incident happened at the picket line in front of the gate by the complex. Toledo Police say a car was trying to leave the parking lot when it hit a picketer at a very low speed.

According to the sergeant, the picketer claimed he was injured and was transported to an area hospital for examination.

TPD says no one has been charged or cited for the accident. It is being referred to the prosecutor’s officer for further review.

