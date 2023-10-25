UToledo students hold Palestine Vigil amidst ongoing conflict in the Middle East

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Dozens of students and others showed up Tuesday night at the University of Toledo’s student union to make their voice heard through speeches, candles, and prayer.

All in response to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East - the war between Israel and Hamas; the governing body in the Gaza Strip and home to more than 2 million Palestinians.

Students were reluctant to speak with 13 Actions News on camera but one speaker, who wanted to remain anonymous, was willing to speak his personal connection.

He said, “I have Palestinian family in Gaza and in the West Bank. Some in the West Bank have been killed and their even involved in the conflict. And it will continue to hurt so I’m going to do everything in my power on-campus, off campus to ensure that a cease fire is found.”

He says Tuesday’s event is important for a lot of reasons.

“We’re doing this to show Palestinian students and those effected at the University of Toledo that there is support here. We are going to pay our respects and we are going to do everything that we can on campus to make a change,” he said.

Emotions are running high on every front. Before the vigil 13 Action News spoke with Daniel Pearlman of The Jewish Federation of Greater Toledo who has family in Israel currently.

He wants cease fire too but not without what he calls history repeating itself.

Pearlman said, “We all want to see an end to this war but not before Hamas, a terrorist organization, can’t do the same thing again.”

Pearlman told 13 Action News that The Jewish Federation doesn’t condone the killing of innocent Israeli’s or Palestinians.

The student who wanted to remain anonymous said the conflict overseas wasn’t a religious or cultural issue but a human issue.

