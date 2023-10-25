Whitehouse voters to receive two separate ballots due to late primary date

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio (WTVG) - Whitehouse voters will be receiving two separate ballots this year due to the very late primary election in October.

The Lucas County Board of Elections says all Whitehouse voters will receive one regular ballot, which will include every race except for the Mayoral race, and also a separate, full faced paper ballot, which will include just the Mayoral race.

Voters are receiving the separate ballots due to the late primary election in October to narrow down the candidates for mayor. The primary election was held one month after former Whitehouse Mayor Donald Atkinson resigned.

