10/26/23: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast

TONIGHT: Chance of showers, very mild, lows in the mid 60s. FRIDAY: Very warm, breezy, partly cloudy, a record high temperature of 80 degrees expected in the afternoon. Chance of late evening showers. SATURDAY: Much cooler, partly cloudy, breezy, highs near 60. Showers at night. SUNDAY: AM rain, evening rain, several dry hours between those rounds of rain, even cooler and still breezy with highs only near 50 degrees.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.