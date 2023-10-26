13abc Marketplace
Authorities locate 11-year-old driver

By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 2:48 PM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities say an 11-year-old boy who took off in a vehicle Thursday afternoon has been found and is injured.

According to the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, an 11-year-old driving a red Pontiac Sunfire with license plate PAW6494 was headed north then east from the Grover Hill area around 1:00 p.m. Thursday. Authorities had asked the public to keep an eye out for the boy.

Police did not say why the boy took off, whose vehicle he was driving, or how he was located.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

