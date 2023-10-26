Authorities locate 11-year-old driver

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities say an 11-year-old boy who took off in a vehicle Thursday afternoon has been found and is injured.

According to the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, an 11-year-old driving a red Pontiac Sunfire with license plate PAW6494 was headed north then east from the Grover Hill area around 1:00 p.m. Thursday. Authorities had asked the public to keep an eye out for the boy.

Police did not say why the boy took off, whose vehicle he was driving, or how he was located.

